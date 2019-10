The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards was recorded this past weekend and aired last night. Featuring performances by Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby(3 times), YBN Cordae, Lil Baby, Chance The Rapper, Lil Duval, Anderson .Paak, Saweetie, Lil Jon, Petey Pablo, Rapsody & more. Lil Kim received the “I Am Hip Hop” award.

Watch all the performances below.

Megan Thee Stallion & DaBaby – “Cash Sh*t”

Lil Duval, TOM.G, KaMillion – “City Boys”