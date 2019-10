On this episode Joe starts off with a quick recap of the Joker movie (9:50). T.I. puts out his top 50 rappers list (15:34), Drake responds to his dad (26:49), Instagram gets rid of the following tab (57:45), why everyone hates Amanda Seales (91:50), and the guys give flowers to Tyler Perry (103:24).

Sleeper Picks

Joe: Chris Brown – “Tell Me How You Feel” Rory: Kevin Ross – “A Thing Called Love” Mal: Steven G – “Handcuffs” Parks: Mozzy & Gunplay