Since last year, City Girls’ popularity has skyrocketed. The entire time with member JT in jail serving a sentence for credit card fraud charges. Quality Control released enough music/videos with both members to keep JT’s name hot in streets. She even received support from fellow up and comer Megan Thee Stallion in her popular single “Realer”. She was originally supposed to be behind bars until March 2020 but as she promised, she was released early. Yesterday to be exact. She took to social media to announce her release and drops a new record titled “JT First Day Out”.