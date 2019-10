Wale will be releasing his new album Wow… That’s Crazy! tomorrow. He premieres the official video for his latest single “BGM (Black Girl Magic)”.

Wow… That’s Crazy! features guest appearances by Megan Thee Stallion, 6LACK, Ari Lennox, Boogie and secret features from Meek Mill & Rick Ross, which he revealed in his interview with Ebro In The Morning.

Watch the “BGM (Black Girl Magic)” video below and pre-order now on Apple Music/Google Play.