The HBO Succession has seen huge success and popularity along with its theme song “Puppets” composed by Nicholas Britell. Pusha T is recruited for the official remix. He told Vulture about the remix

“The greed, the resentment, the idea anybody is basically disposable — that’s a gangsta movie type of quality”. On Succession, it’s involving family, it’s like, Whoa! It’s a bit more shocking. And so that’s what made the writing process fun, because I could use all of the street, gangster rap nuances and qualities and energy and incorporate it into the theme of the music. It was really just a dope exercise, honestly.”

You can stream “Puppets (Remix)” below

