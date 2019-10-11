Wale drops of his sixth studio album titled Wow… That’s Crazy. Featuring 15 new songs and guest appearances by Jeremih, Sangon Mannywellz, Megan Thee Stallion, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lennox, 6LACK, Boogie, Jacquees, Lil Durk, Kelly Price and a surprise guest appearances by Meek Mill and Rick Ross. He spoke to Billboard about the project:

“If you like “On Chill,” you’re gonna really love the album, because it’s essentially like a loosely based story that follows the “On Chill” narrative. Because it’s a record about dating but not tripping on whoever you deal with on your time. That’s a chapter. There’s a fight, there’s a break up, there’s a my fault and her fault, there’s all these layers to it. There’s opening credits on the album, it’s like that.”

You can stream Wow… That’s Crazy it its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music.