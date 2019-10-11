Def Jam’s YK Osiris delivers his debut album, The Golden Child. Featuring fifteen new records and no listed guest appearances.
You can stream The Golden Child in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.
From Jacksonville Florida to the billboard 🔥🔥🔥🔥 this is amazing how far I done came 😱 I can’t thank my fans enough ‼️ shout to @spotify ♥️
