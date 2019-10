Dreamville’s EARTHGANG link up with Tiana Major9 for their new single titled “Collide”. This is the lead single off the soundtrack for the upcoming movie Queen & Slim, which will also feature new music from Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Vince Staples, 6LACK, Mereba, and more.

Watch the video for “Collide” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.