Following his nomination for Best Mixtape at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards, Jack Harlow gives fans the visuals for his track “Ghost”. Off of his from his Confetti mixtape. He had this to say about the video:

“’Ghost’ was a movie. We shut down Main Street in my hometown just to shoot it. Fans been asking for a full video ever since we previewed it at the end of ‘Thru The Night.’ RIP Paul Walker.”

WAtch the “Ghost” video below and download Confetti on Apple Music/Google Play