Power couple Moneybagg Yo and Megan Thee Stallion link up to shoot the official video for their new single titled “All Dat”. Directed by Munachi Osegbu Moneybagg told Zane Lowe:

“We both busy, but we make sure we get that time in. It was just one of them days. We was in LA. We went to the studio, I think it was a Record Plant, Record Planet or something, went in there and the chemistry was already there. She like my best friend at the same time. I love her grind. I love her work ethic. I love how she keeps pushing. You know what I’m saying? I respect her whole hustle.”

Watch the clip below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.