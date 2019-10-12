Casanova delivers his new album, Behind These Scars. Featuring ten new tracks and guest appearances by Fabolous, Chris Brown, Giggs, Jeremih, Gunna, Young Thug, and KayCyy Pluto. When asked about his new album;

“It’s no secret that I’ve been through a lot. This body of work will invite you into my world. My life. My pain. It’s my most vulnerable body of work. I invite you to listen to the story.”

You can stream Behind These Scars in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.