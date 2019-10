In this episode:

Finally, footage leaked from Mal’s Masterclass and the guys react (9:18). T.I. reveals his biggest regret as a music executive (24:43), Wale’s new album (35:30), a Logic lyrical breakdown (43:35), and much more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Sheek Louch – “Hood Pt.2” Rory: Stack Bundles – “Listen” Mal: Ice Cube – “Wicked” Parks: Gravediggaz – “1-800-Suicide”