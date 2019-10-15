Following his Human EP, Stalley premieres the official video for his latest single “All So New” produced by Jansport J.

His Head Trip Tour kicks off November 7th in Chicago, IL and runs through December 13th in New York, NY.

Stalley breaks down his current situation:

“With this music it’s more spiritual – it’s my story. I’ve been getting closer to my fans lately, so I really wanted to let them in and have them be a part of my growth and transition into independence. By being independent and having total control of my career, I now have the freedom to create freely and bare my whole self to my true supporters.”

Watch the “All So New” video below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.