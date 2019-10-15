Home Latest News Interviews Video: Joe Budden – Pull Up (Season 2 Episode 11) Featuring Freddie... Latest NewsInterviews Video: Joe Budden – Pull Up (Season 2 Episode 11) Featuring Freddie Gibbs By cyclone - October 15, 2019 0 Joe Budden sits down with Freddie Gibbs for and extensive interview in his new episode of Pull Up. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Video: Joe Budden – State Of The Culture W/ Jinx, Remy Ma & Eboni K. Williams (Season 2 Episode 9) Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 288) “Do You Gotta Boyfriend?” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 287) “Perturbed” Video: Joe Budden – State Of The Culture w/ Jinx, Remy Ma & Eboni K. Williams (Season 2 Episode 8) Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 286) “Tez Keeps Telling Me He Just Turned 30” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 285) “Positive Perry”