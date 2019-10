On the ninth episode of Season 2, Joe Budden and co-hosts Remy Ma, Jinx & Eboni K. Williams sound off on the following topics: Tyler Perry Making History in ATL (3:57), Revolt Summit Los Angeles (14:10), BET Hip Hop Awards (18:00), Botham Jean Witness Murdered (39:25), Black Leadership Summit at White House (45:47), Tekashi69 10 Million Dollar Music Deal (51:23), Tension between Drake & his Dad (53:20), iTunes Shutting Down (1:05:35), New Music (1:13:00).