In this episode:

On this episode, the guys start off with a recap of Rolling Loud in NYC (17:45). Joe also revisits his longtime issues with Justin Timberlake (46:48), the guys talk Cuba Gooding Jr. (63:02), Joe has a message for his peers in media (71:18), a ‘Power’ recap (97:15) and Parks tells us whats important (118:50) and more.

Sleeper Picks

Joe: Casanova (ft. Chris Brown) – “Coming Home” Rory: Emotional Oranges – “Sunday” Mal: Loaded Lux – “Prints On The Handgun” Parks: Danny Brown – “Theme Song”