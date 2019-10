EarthGang delivers another visual from their new album MirrorLand. This one is for the new single, “UP”. Directed by Mac Grant and Chad Tennies and produced by VOU and Edsclusive. Inspired by Night at the Museum.

Catch EarthGang along with Guapdad 4000, DUCKWRTH and Benji on their Welcome to MirrorLand tour, which kicks off October 13th in Tallahassee, FL.

Watch the “Up” video below and download MirrorLand on Apple Music/Google Play.