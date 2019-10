Snoop Dogg continues to push his new project I Wanna Thank Me. He links up with Lil Duval to shoot the video for their collab “Do You Like I Do”. Inspired by 90s TV shows Martin, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Yo! MTV Raps, and more.

Watch the “Do You Like I Do” video below and download I Wanna Thank Me now on Apple Music/Google Play.