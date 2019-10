Emotional Oranges will be releasing their new project The Juice Vol. II, on November 8. Here is their latest release titled “Sundays”. E.O. had this to say about the record:

“This record was inspired by one of our close friend’s (and collaborator) divorce. Sunday was the most liberating day of the week for him. V channeled Brandy for the harmonies in the hook and we did our best to write a hopeful song about lost love.”

Stream “Sundays” below.