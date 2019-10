Following his joint project Gorilla Glue with Joell Ortiz and The Heatmakerz, Fred the Godson will be releasing a new album titled God Level on November 15th. Today he gives fans the lead single titled “Retaliation”. Produced by Hesami.

God Level, will feature guest appearances by Benny the Butcher, Jim Jones, Spesh, and more.

You can stream “Retaliation” and pre-order God Level now on Apple Music/Google Play.