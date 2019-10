Gucci Mane delivers his new project, Woptober 2. Featuring thirteen new tracks and guest appearances/production by Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, DaBaby, NBA YoungBoy, Quavo, Kevin Gates,Zaytoven, OJ da Juiceman, Peewee Longway, London On Da Track, Metro Boomin, TM88, Southside, Tay Keith, and more.

You can stream Woptober 2 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.