A few weeks back, DJ Premier delighted fans by dropping a new Gangstarr single titled “Family & Loyalty” featuring J. Cole. Now he announces the new album with the late Guru titled One of the Best Yet. Featuring sixteen new records and guest appearances by Talib Kweli, Ne-Yo, Nitty Scott, Q-Tip, Royce 5’9, Big Shug, Freddie Foxxx, Group Home, and more. Here is the latest leak from the upcoming project titled “Bad Name”.

You can stream “Bad Name” below and pick up One of the Best Yet on November 1st.



