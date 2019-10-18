Home New Music New Music: Yo Gotti ft. Megan Thee Stallion & Lil Uzi Vert... New Music New Music: Yo Gotti ft. Megan Thee Stallion & Lil Uzi Vert – Pose (Remix) By cyclone - October 18, 2019 0 Yo Gotti updates his single “Pose” featuring Lil Uzi Vert with a new verse from Megan Thee Stallion. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Young Thug ft. Lil Uzi Vert – What’s The Move Music Video: Moneybagg Yo x Megan Thee Stallion – All Dat Music Video: Gucci Mane ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Big Booty Video: Jimmy Fallon & Megan Thee Stallion – Hot Girl Fall (Sketch) Video: Megan Thee Stallion – Hot Girl Summer / Cash Sh** (Live On The Tonight Show) Music Video: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – Hot Girl Summer