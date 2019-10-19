24hrs delivers a new project titled World On Fire. Featuring eleven new songs, produced entirely by James Royo and featuring guest appearances by DMX, Wiz Khalifa, MadeinTYO, and more. He had this to say about the project

“‘World On Fire’ is like its own world and its own vibe. My day one fans are going to really connect with this project. DMX even hopped on this sh*t. I’d say it’s my best work so far.”

You can stream World On Fire in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



