In this episode:

On the tenth episode of Season 2, Joe Budden and co-hosts Remy Ma, Jinx & Eboni K. Williams sound off on the following topics: NYPD Banning Artist at Rolling Loud (4:26), Pharrell Comments on Masculinity (18:44), Black Excellence (39:25), Fuck Shit Of The Week (42:16), Fort Worth Police Officer Charged With Murder (48:50), DNC Debate (55:20), Ari Lennox Wants New Management (1:01:21), New Music (1:05:03).