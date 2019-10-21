N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. On today’s episode we Make Em’ Say Ugh, as the champs chop it up with legendary music mogul, Master P! Being inspired by Moguls such as J.Prince, Luke Skyywalker (Luther Campbell) and St. Charles; Master P shares how the Bay Area played an influential role in his independent roots.

Master P shares stories about the first No Limit Records store that he opened at the age of 19 and how he transformed it, into a multi-million dollar empire with his No Limit Records imprint. Allowing his No Limit Soldiers to share their war stories and put New Orleans on the map!

In this episode Master P aka Mr. Ice Cream Man shares classic No Limit stories, talks about rebuilding The Calliope Projects, dealing with Suge Knight, and signing Snoop Dogg to No Limit Records. Master P also shares stories about working with the late great Nipsey Hussle.

The conversation gets real as Master P gives his opinion on how media should shed more light on the positive things an artist does, rather than focus on the negativity that can cloud the career of an artist.

Master P preaches our Drink Champs motto and how we should give praise to our legends while they’re alive. Giving them flowers while they smell them, drinks while they can drink them and trees while they can inhale them… and much much more!

Episode 179 w/ Benzino

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. This week we welcome back Drink Champs alumni, Benzino! The champs chop it up with Benzino as he shares the origin story of The Source Magazine and how he met co-founder Dave Mays.

Benzino shares stories about historic moments in The Source Magazines history, including their epic covers, iconic award show moments and more!

Benzino also shares his reasoning behind The Source vs Eminem beef and his relationship with Murder Inc.

Benzino also speaks about industry politics, pressure, temptations and how he’s overcome them.

The Champs also chop it up with Benzino regarding his success with “Hip Hop Weekly Magazine”, “Love and Hip Hop” and much much more!