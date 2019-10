On this episode, Joe describes the #ChoosyChallenge (12:55). The guys also discuss the CTG and Gucci Mane interview (18:10), Summer Walker’s breakup (53:00), new music from Frank Ocean (67:00), the Rolling Stone’s new list (78:44), and Ray-J taking over for Suge Knight (124:15) and more!

Sleeper Picks

Joe: The LOX – “Freestyle” Rory: Garth. – “Melt” Mal: Fred The Godson – “Retaliation” Parks: Gang Starr – “Bad Name”