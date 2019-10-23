Mereba began 2019 with her new album, The Jungle Is The Only Way Out. She continues to push the project with the official video for her collab with 6LACK titled “Heatwave”. Directed by Eseraele Alemu. She spoke about the visual:

“I used to be the one who was always in the know… addicted to being up on the world… thinkin that would make me a few steps closer to helping save it. Then life hit kinda different for a while and i jus had to turn down the news and tune in in order to dig myself outta some ditches. I don’t have all the answers to the problems at our feet. but I know perseverance is key. I know truth is a start. and I think we have each other.”

Watch the video below and download The Jungle Is The Only Way Out now on Apple Music/Google Play.