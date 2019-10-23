Home New Music New Music: anders, FrancisGotHeat ft. Rich The Kid – Sticky Situation New Music New Music: anders, FrancisGotHeat ft. Rich The Kid – Sticky Situation By cyclone - October 23, 2019 0 Anders and producer FrancisGotHeat link up with Rich The Kid for a new track titled “Sticky Situation”. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Music: NoCap ft. Rich The Kid – Money Can’t Change Me Music Video: O.T. Genasis Ft. G-Eazy, Rich The Kid & E-40 – Bae (Remix) New Music: Anders – Bossy Album Stream: Rich The Kid, Famous Dex & Jay Critch – Rich Forever 4 New Music: Ronny J ft. Ty Dolla Sign & Rich The Kid – Lights Out New Music: Rich The Kid ft. Roddy Ricch – Go Up