After appearing with Ariana Grande on the collab “Monopoly”, Victoria Monét returns with a new solo record titled “Ass Like That”. She says about the record:

“[It’s] an empowering song. I had goals I wanted to accomplish in the gym — not just for the look, but also for new personal challenges to overcome daily, for discipline and for the health of the only true home I’ll have forever. I know with gym work comes comments about my body or suggestions like ‘don’t get too buff,’ but I’m not afraid of being strong. I wanted to be strong enough to talk about my own body the way men do in many rap songs. I reserve and deserve the right to talk about it, with or without the world’s approval, because they never asked for mine. They never ask for ours. I hope this song inspires more women to feel good about the personal goals they set out to achieve and talk about them how they please. Let this song be one of many on the soundtrack to that journey.”

You can stream “Ass Like That” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.





