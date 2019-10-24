Stalley will be releasing his new project Dubbed Reflection Of Self: The Head Trip soon. Here is his new single “A Main”. He spoke about Dubbed Reflection Of Self: The Head Trip stating:

“With this music it’s more spiritual – it’s my story. I’ve been getting closer to my fans lately, so I really wanted to let them in and have them be a part of my growth and transition into independence. By being independent and having total control of my career, I now have the freedom to create freely and bare my whole self to my true supporters.”

You can stream “A Main” below.

