Guapdad 4000 drops off his new project titled Dior Deposits. Featuring thirteen new songs and guest appearances by Mozzy, 6LACK, Chance the Rapper, Charlie Wilson, E-40, Maxo Kream, Tory Lanez, Buddy, Terrace Martin, Denzel Curry, Nef the Pharaoh, KEY! and more.

You can stream Dior Deposits in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.