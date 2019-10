After a few delays, Kanye West delivers his new album Jesus Is King. Featuring eleven new songs and guest appearances by the Sunday Service Choir, Clipse, Ty Dolla $ign, Ant Clemmons, Fred Hammond & Kenny G.

He also did an interview with Zane Lowe where he announced that he will be president in 2024. 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♀️

You can stream Jesus Is King in is entirety below and download it now on Apple Music.