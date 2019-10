N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN sit down with Angie Martinez this week to talk about the origin story about her radio segment “Battle of The Beats” and how it became a power house in New York City, the importance of staying grounded, fair and truthful while interviewing artists, stories about her days at Hot 97, why she eventually left the radio station for the rival Power 105, how the move positively impacted her career, memories of Big Pun, Eazy-E, and more.