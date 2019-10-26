Luke James brings back the R&B feeling as he calls on BJ The Chicago Kid and Ro James for his new single titled “Go Girl”. He spoke about the record stating:

“It’s a celebratory song that I created with two of my best buds in the business, Ro and BJ,. ‘go girl’ is a feeling, an unconventional vibration about a specific woman. It’s perfectly freeing… as if it came out of a ‘90s classic love song or film.”

You can stream “go girl” below. His new album To Feel Love/d is set to be released in early 2020 via Culture Collective.

