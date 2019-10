The Queen & Slim movie is set to his theaters on November 27. The soundtrack will hit stores on November 15 and feature seventeen new songs from Lauryn Hill, Lil Baby, Vince Staples, 6LACK, Mereba, EarthGang, Tiana Major9 and more. Megan Thee Stallion links up with VickeeLo for a new record titled “Ride or Die”.

You can stream “Ride Or Die” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.