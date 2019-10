On this episode, the guys talk Kanye (before JIK dropped) [2:00]. Charlamenge tha God vs Angela Yee (37:00), Azalea Banks beef (74:45), Lizzo is in legal trouble (96:07) and much more!

Sleeper picks

Joe: Deniece Willams – “Free” Rory: Xzibit – “Paparazzi“ Mal: 8Ball & MJG ft Lloyd – ”Forever“ Parks: Wu Tang Clan – “7th Chamber”