

Apollo Brown delivers his new album titled Sincerely, Detroit. Featuring twenty-one new tracks and guest appearances by Black Milk, Guilty Simpson, Royce 5’9, eLZhi, Trick Trick, Clear Soul Forces, One Be Lo, Boog Brown, Boldy James, Bronze Nazareth, Kuniva and more. Apollo had this to say about the project:

“There are cities that get by on their good looks, offer climate and scenery, views of mountains or oceans, rockbound, or with palm trees. And then there are blue-collar cities like Detroit that have to work for a living. Cities that rely on the toughness and resiliency of their people. Cities that will not quit. Detroit has an unmistakable soul; nobody can duplicate what we give to the world.”