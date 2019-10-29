Dizzy Wright follows his project, Nobody Cares, Work Harder with a brand new single titled, “Keep Up” ft. Enchanting. Produced by Reezy.

He’s been making waves with his new clothing store Still Movin in Nevada.

If you rock with me please checkout my @stillmovin clothing store documentary on YouTube and see what we’ve been up to for the last year. (Link in bio) please leave comments/feedback and share this video. The following picture has been approved for all audiences, By the motion picture of me and the homies of America !!!!

You can stream “Keep Up” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.

