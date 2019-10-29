Megan Thee Stallion makes her way to NPR Tiny Desk concert series as part of their Tiny Desk Fest. Backed by live band Phony Ppl, she performs live renditions of some of her fan favorites “Big Ole Freak”, “Hot Girl Summer” and she even premieres a new song. Check highlights from the performance below.

 

#MeganTheeStallion performing w/ #NPR Live

