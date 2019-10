In this episode:

Somehow Joe found himself in the crosshairs of Air Fizzo (aka Lil Fizz) and the guys react [1:59]. They also talk Joyner Lucas and Eminem’s leaked snippet (30:27), Kanye’sJesus Is King review (37:05), Summer Walker’s “wash bowl” (74:29), Russ restores the feeling (93:28), and a Power recap you don’t want to miss (124:50).

Sleeper Picks Joe: Teenear – “Dolla Signs” Rory: Caribou – “Home” Mal: Che Ecru – “That’s My Baby” Parks: Apollo Brown – “The Backbone”