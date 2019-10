Pardison Fontaine will be releasing his new mixtape UNDER8ED on November 15th. Before the project hits the shelves, he decides to premiere the visuals for his City Girls collab “Peach”. When asked about his upcoming project he says,

“It’s more of an introduction. I’m catching up fans who have known about me for a long time and introducing myself as an artist to new audiences.”

Watch the video below and download “Peach” now on Apple Music/Google Play.