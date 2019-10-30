The Grisleda boys are back at it again as Westside Gunn is preparing to release his new project Hitler Wears Hermes 7 on November 1st. He calls on his brothers Conway and Benny The Butcher for the first single off of the project titled “Kool G”. Produced by Daringer & Alchemist.
Hitler Wears Hermes 7 will also feature guest appearances by Fat Joe, DJ Drama, Curren$y, Keisha Plum, Jay Worthy, Boldy James, and more.
You can stream “Kool G” below.
FLYGOD IS KING 10/31 #HWH7 featuring DJ DRAMA, FAT JOE, CONWAY, BENNY, CURREN$Y, BOLDY JAMES, JAY WORTHY, ESTEE NACK, KEISHA PLUM, ALCHEMIST, ANIMOSS, KING JVY_B, AUGUST FANNON, DARINGER, MA, CEE GEE, STATIK SELEKTAH, DJ GREEN LANTERN, DENNY LAFLARE, JR SWIFTZ