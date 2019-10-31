

Rexx Life Raj is set to release his new project Father Figure 3: Somewhere Out There on November 6th. He follows his Bas-assisted single “No Permission Needed” with a new record titled “Your Way” featuring Kehlani. Produced by Blake Straus. When asked about the record Rexx stated:

“Please get married to this song, bend the knee to this song, pop a molly and look deeply into each other’s eyes and find the eternal bless we’ve all been searching for. That’s what it was made for.”

You can stream "Your Way" below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.






