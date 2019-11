Westside Gunn drops off his new project Hitler Wears Hermes 7. Featuring sixteen and guest appearances/production by Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Alchemist, Daringer, Curren$y, Statik Selektah, Fat Joe, DJ Drama, Jay Worthy, Boldy James, and more.

You can stream Hitler Wears Hermes 7 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.