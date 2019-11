This Saturday’s pod was executively produced by Mal. He starts off with asking the difference between babysitters within certain cultures (19:20). Mal also sparks the conversation of boundaries in a relationship (44:19), Joe’s theory on Fashionova (55:05), they revisit Joyner Lucas’s new song (105:00) and more!

Sleeper Picks: Joe: Memphis Bleek – “Like That” Rory: 50 Cent – “50 Bars” Mal: Littles The General – “Release Therapy 4” Parks: Dilated Peoples – “The Main Event”