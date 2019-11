Gang Starr aka DJ Premier and the late Guru release their first album in 15 years titled One of the Best Yet. Featuring sixteen tracks and guest appearances by Talib Kweli, Ne-Yo, J. Cole, Nitty Scott, Q-Tip, Royce 5’9, Big Shug, Freddie Foxxx, and Group Home.

You can stream One of the Best Yet in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.