Chuck Inglish and Sir Michael Rocks team up with Kenny Beats for a new collab titled “Dipped”, which samples Young Gunz “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop”. Kenny Beats spoke about the connection.

“I remember hearing the Cool Kids for the first time; deleted all my beats and threw out all my clothes. Bought a NCAA SnapBack and started pitching all my samples as low as I could. To call them friends and collaborators now in unreal to me.”

You can stream “Dipped” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.





