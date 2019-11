Following their joint project Slimey Individualz, Berner and Mozzy link up again. This time for Berner’s upcoming project La Plaza with a new collab titled “3 Deep”.

La Plaza will also feature guest appearances by Jon Z, De La Ghetto, Nengo Flow, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Chris Brown, Fat Joe, Cypress Hill, Mozzy, OMB Peezy, Nef The Pharaoh, Lil Pete, and more.

You can stream “3 Deep” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.