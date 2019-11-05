Home Editor's Picks New Music: JoJo Pellegrino, Ghostface Killah & Raekwon – 3 Kings Editor's PicksNew Music New Music: JoJo Pellegrino, Ghostface Killah & Raekwon – 3 Kings By cyclone - November 5, 2019 0 JoJo Pellegrino, Ghostface Killah & Raekwon team up by a new record titled “3 Kings”. Produced by Yountie Tha Noize. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Album Stream: Ghostface Killah – Ghostface Killahs Ghostface Killah – Ghostface Killahs (Album Cover & Tracklist) Music Video: Ghostface Killah – Party Over Here Music Video: Ghostface Killah – Conditioning New Music: Ghostface Killah & RZA – On That Shit Again New Music: Nicole Bus ft. Ghostface Killah – You (Remix)